Gov. Yusuf approves enrollment of Kano indigenes in Veterinary Bonding Programme

Governor Alhaji Abba K Yusuf , of Kano State has approved the enrollment of Veterinary Medicine students who are indigenes of Kano State into the State Bonding Programme. Screening of the students will be conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Livestock Development, the Office of the Head of Service, and the Kano Veterinary Medical Students Association.

A statement by Halima Sani Gadanya, Director Public Enlightenment in the Ministry of livestock, said qualified students will receive a monthly stipend as well as other allowances.

“In view of this, the Ministry of Livestock Development is notifying all Veterinary Medicine students to liaise with their national association and ensure participation in the screening exercise scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 11th November.

“This approval is part of the commitment of His Excellency, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, towards strengthening animal health, which in turn enhances human health”. The statement read.