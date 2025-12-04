Greensprings student wins Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition

Greensprings School is celebrating a historic achievement as one of its students, Pandora Onyedire, has been named a global runner-up of the 2025 Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC).

The event, organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, attracted 53,000 entries from 56 Commonwealth nations.

Onyedire, an exceptional International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma student, stood tall with her profound reflection on Nigeria’s history and its resilient journey towards the future.

Her winning essay was celebrated for its eloquence, depth, and powerful humanity.

As a winner, Pandora has been invited to a week of engagements and festivities in London, hosted by the Royal Commonwealth Society, which will include a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

“We are witnessing the rise of a future global leader,” the school management stated.

“Pandora’s achievement is a magnificent reflection of her unique talent and the Greensprings ethos in action. We strive to create an environment where intellectual curiosity, creative expression, and social consciousness are not just encouraged, but are the bedrock of a holistic education. This international accolade validates that mission.”

The Executive Director of Greensprings School, Mrs Lai Koiki, recently shared the school’s remarkable journey towards inclusion at the World Inclusion Congress in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Koiki highlighted the school’s efforts to identify and support learners struggling within the traditional mainstream system, including engaging external assessment centres and investing in staff training.

Koiki emphasised the growing demand for inclusive education across Nigerian schools, saying the need for inclusive education can no longer be denied.” She called on professionals to collaborate with Nigerian educators through capacity-building programs, mentorship, and exchange initiatives to strengthen inclusive practice across the country.