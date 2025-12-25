ICAN restates commitment to ethical leadership, national devt

The President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Dr Haruna Yahaya, has reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to promoting ethical financial reporting, professional excellence and national development as it looks forward to the next 60 years.

Yahaya, who stated this at the maiden edition of the institute’s public lecture held at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), noted that accounting globally is being transformed by innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, data analytics and sustainability reporting.

Themed: ‘Embracing the future: Powering a new era of accounting education and practice, Yahaya stated that the institute is investing heavily in research and professional development, offering commissioned research grants worth N2.5 million and PhD grants of N500,000 to eligible members.

In her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, reminded that knowledge and leadership remain the pillars of sustainable progress.

She said the lecture provided an opportunity for ICAN to reflect, learn and renew its commitment to shaping a resilient and prosperous future for Nigeria.

She also commended the institute for its continuous partnership with UNILAG, saying the collaboration strengthens the institution’s tradition of excellence.

In his lecture, Prof. Olusegun Vincent of Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), Lagos, stressed the need for professional accountants to maintain strong ethical values in environments challenged by corruption and undue influence. He urged them to consistently comply with governance frameworks, including Anti-Money Laundering (AML) laws, corporate governance codes, tax compliance and sustainability reporting.

Speaking on the evolving needs of accounting education, Vincent said that graduates must balance technical expertise with strategic thinking, technological literacy, and sound ethical judgment to remain relevant in a rapidly changing profession.

He also stressed the urgent need for universities to invest in technology for teaching financial reporting, auditing, cost accounting and corporate finance.