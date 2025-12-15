ICAN partners fraud investigators to boost professions 

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has said it is ready and willing to share its 60 years of professional experience with the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN).



A statement released yesterday by CIFCFIN noted that ICAN President, Dr. Yahaya Nma Haruna, disclosed the plan during a courtesy visit by CIFCFIN to the global headquarters of ICAN in Victoria Island, Lagos.



Haruna expressed delight at the visit, even as he expressed ICAN’s initial concern that the institute might not extend a hand of fellowship to other professionals already on ground.



He said ICAN was willing to collaborate and partner with CIFCFIN and deploy its Forensic Faculty to guide as a recognised leader in forensic accounting and auditing.



The ICAN boss advised CIFCFIN to sustain its collaboration with other professional bodies.



In his address, CIFCFIN’s Founder/Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Iliyasu Gashinbaki, called for closer collaboration and the sharing of experiences with ICAN.

“I commend ICAN leadership for maintaining and sustaining a high standard in the professional practice of accounting in the last 60 years. We want to collaborate with ICAN and tap from its several years of professional experience to strengthen our engagements,” he stated.

According to him, the Establishment Act of CIFCFIN does not in any way affect ICAN’s primary mandate, as forensic accounting is just one knowledge area out of 127 domain areas covered by forensics.



The two Institutes reaffirmed their willingness to continue engaging and collaborating to advance the practice of Forensic and fraud investigation in Nigeria.



The courtesy visit is part of CIFCFIN’s deliberate strategic initiative to deepen collaboration and partnership with ICAN and other key stakeholders in its drive to establish a robust forensic and fraud investigation practice in Nigeria.