‘Imperatives of simplified pedagogy for sciences, technology subjects’

A Professor of Physics Education at the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science, and Technology, Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State, Adebisi Awodun, has called for the simplification of science subject teaching in schools to enhance students’ interest and performance.

Awodun emphasised that the development of any country is often measured by its advancement in science and technology, hence the need to modify the present conventional methods of teaching so-called “difficult” science subjects.

While delivering his inaugural lecture titled: ‘Refocusing Physics pedagogies: Blueprint to potent corollaries,’ Awodun stressed that science and technology drive contemporary society, and no country can afford to neglect its teaching in schools if it wishes to achieve socio-economic progress.

He highlighted that Physics is the most utilised basic science subject in most tech-related professions, including health, agriculture, water, energy, and information technology.

According to Awodun, Physics has a wide range of practical applications across various fields, including engineering, technology, medicine, and anatomy. It equips individuals with the tools to better understand the world around them, contributing meaningfully to both individual understanding and national progress.

However, Awodun lamented that the abstract and mathematically demanding nature of Physics remains a challenge to students’ understanding, and he advocated for activity-based and outdoor teaching approaches.

He cited findings that showed the conventional method of instruction in formal schools is less potent and effective than the outdoor teaching approach in improving secondary school students’ performance in Physics.

The professor recommended that Physics teachers should be encouraged to adopt the outdoor teaching approach to demystify the subject, simplify its perceived abstract nature, and stimulate students’ interest for enhanced academic performance.

He also urged the government to support the outdoor teaching approach with appropriate policies and legislation to facilitate its adoption in secondary schools nationwide.

Awodun expressed concern that, despite the enormous role Physics plays in national development and the government’s efforts to provide necessary science equipment in schools, examination results in the subject have not been satisfactory.

He cited the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) results, which showed a fluctuating trend in students’ performance in Physics in the state over the years.

The professor’s call for simplified teaching of science and technology subjects aims to address the challenges faced by students and improve their performance in these subjects, ultimately contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic progress.