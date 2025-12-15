Jendol’s Education Revolution Shines as 14-Year-Old Ndubuisi Wins JADC3.0

Fourteen-year-old Ndubuisi Praise of Community Senior Secondary School, Bayeku, Ikorodu, has emerged winner of the Jendol Annual Debate Championship (JADC) Season 3, following a closely contested final that drew participants from public secondary schools across Lagos and Ogun states.

The championship, organised and sponsored by Jendol Superstores and produced by Santab Productions Ltd., brought together students from 257 public senior secondary schools, with a total of 570 contestants taking part from the preliminary rounds to the finale.

This year’s final debate was held on the motion, “Content creation and viral culture have done more harm than good to Nigerian youth and society.” Ndubuisi impressed the judges with what they described as strong analytical skills, clarity of thought and confident delivery, securing the highest score at the end of the contest.

Speaking at the event, Chief Judge, Professor Bolarinwa Bamidele Josef, said the quality of arguments presented throughout the competition made judging particularly difficult. He noted that many of the semi-finalists demonstrated a level of competence that could have earned them the overall title, describing the final decision as one of the toughest he had encountered in recent years.

Ndubuisi received a cash prize of ₦1 million, along with a shopping voucher from Jendol Superstores and an additional ₦150,000 from ALAT Xplore by WEMA Bank.

His teacher was also rewarded with ₦250,000, while the school received learning materials including a magnetic whiteboard, markers and dusters to support classroom activities.

The first runner-up, Adelaja Esther of Air Force Senior Secondary School, Shasha, Lagos State, and the second runner-up, Ayodele David of Alimosho Senior Secondary School, Lagos State, were also rewarded with ₦700,000 and ₦500,000 respectively. Their teachers received monetary recognition in appreciation of their role in preparing the students for the competition.

All finalists and semi-finalists were celebrated and rewarded at the event, in line with the competition’s objective of encouraging academic excellence and confidence among public-school students.

In his remarks, Managing Director of Jendol Superstores, Dr Mark Akhabue, said the championship began as a corporate social responsibility initiative but has grown into a platform for identifying and nurturing young talents in public schools. He said the increasing number of participants each year shows that the programme is making a meaningful impact.

He added that Jendol Superstores remains committed to sustaining and expanding the initiative, noting that future editions would build on the progress recorded so far.

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency Managing Director, Afolabi Sholebo, commended the organisers, describing the outcome of the competition as evidence that academic excellence exists widely within the public school system when students are given the right opportunities.

Representatives of the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and the Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, both of which endorsed the programme, also praised the initiative and reaffirmed their support.

Addressing the finalists, Executive Director of Jendol Superstores, Mrs Oluwakemi Akhabue, encouraged the students, saying their achievement in reaching the final stage already marked them out as winners.

Ndubuisi, who expressed interest in pursuing a career in accounting and human rights advocacy, said participating in the championship had strengthened his confidence and broadened his aspirations. His coach, Mrs Kehinde Alarape, was praised by organisers for her role in guiding and preparing him for the competition.

The Jendol Annual Debate Championship is held annually with the aim of improving communication skills, critical thinking and confidence among public-school students, while promoting academic excellence across participating states.