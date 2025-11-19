Kano strengthens science education, employs 400 fresh Mathematics teachers

Determined to address the deficit in science teachers in Kano, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has presented appointment letters to 400 newly recruited Mathematics teachers to enhance quality teaching and learning in public schools.

The recruitment and subsequent offer of appointment directly address existing gaps in science subjects, which largely affect the performance of secondary school students.

Presenting the offer, Governor Yusuf explained that Mathematics is the foundation of science, technology, engineering, and innovation, and Kano must build a strong base to compete effectively in a knowledge-driven world.

Governor Yusuf noted that the new teachers will significantly enhance teaching quality, improve examination results, and strengthen students’ pathways to STEM fields.

He commended the Ministry of Education and the Kano State Senior Secondary Schools Management Board (KSSSSMB) for conducting a transparent and impactful recruitment process.

The governor urged the new teachers to teach with passion, commitment and professionalism, emphasising that they must justify the confidence reposed in them.

Yusuf reiterated that education remains the top priority of his administration, with renewed investment in school safety, teacher recruitment, infrastructure, and learning resources.

He said that besides the teachers, the government has approved the employment of 1,600 watchmen to restore security across public secondary schools.

He noted that the administration is committed to rebuilding the education system through strategic policies, expanded recruitment, better supervision, and ongoing training of personnel.

After the declaration of a state of emergency in education, the state government announced the immediate recruitment of 2,616 qualified teachers to address the wide teacher-to-pupil ratio in public primary schools.

He also confirmed the absorption of 4,315 former Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) volunteer teachers into the state civil service as permanent and pensionable workers.

The BESDA programme, supported by the World Bank in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, was designed to increase access for out-of-school children, improve literacy in target states, and strengthen accountability in basic education.

The initiative was discontinued under the previous administration of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, leaving the volunteers redundant until the present administration offered a ray of hope.

In other news, Governor Yusuf has revived three additional state-owned entrepreneurship institutes that were abandoned for eight years under the immediate past administration, admitting 1,000 new beneficiaries as part of efforts to empower youth and women across the state.

The reinstated institutes, the Poultry Institute, Development Journalism Institute, and Artisan Fisheries Institute, are part of the 26 entrepreneurship centres established by the state government to promote skills acquisition, job creation, and economic self-reliance.

Dr Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, Special Adviser to the Governor on Human Resources and Secretary of the Steering Committee for the 26 Entrepreneurship Institutes, said the revival of the centres reflects the governor’s commitment to human capital development and his determination to provide sustainable opportunities for the teeming youth and women of the state.