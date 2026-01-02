Kebbi orders schools to resume after closure over abduction fear

The Kebbi State Government has directed the reopening of all public and private primary and secondary schools across the state for the second term of the 2025/2026 academic session, effective Monday, January 5, 2026.

The directive was issued on Friday through separate statements jointly signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Isah Ibrahim, and the Deputy Director (Academics) at the Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Aliyu Bagarawa.

According to the statements, the decision is part of the state government’s commitment to maintaining a stable, uninterrupted academic calendar following the successful completion of the first term.

“All school administrators, education secretaries, principals, head teachers, teachers, parents and students are hereby requested to take note of this directive and ensure strict compliance,” the statement partly read.

The government stressed the need for adequate preparations ahead of resumption to guarantee a smooth take-off of academic activities in both urban and rural areas of the state.

School heads were instructed to put in place all necessary measures, including ensuring staff and facilities are ready, while parents and guardians were advised to ensure their children and wards resume school promptly.

“The cooperation of parents and guardians is critical to achieving the objectives of this directive, as punctual resumption will enhance effective teaching and learning,” the statement added.

In a related circular, Zonal Education Officers, principals, head teachers, and proprietors of private schools were informed that the first week of the second term would be devoted to conducting outstanding first-term examinations.

According to the circular, normal academic activities and classroom teaching are scheduled to commence on Monday, January 12, 2026, immediately after the conclusion of the examinations.

The state government further warned that all schools must strictly adhere to the approved resumption timetable and examination schedule.

The statement further noted that monitoring teams would be deployed to ensure compliance.

Recall that the state government had earlier ordered the closure of all public and private schools following the abduction of 24 students in Maga village by armed bandits.