Kwara education now ranks among the best – IRS chief

The Executive Chairman, Kwara State Internally Generated Revenue (KW-IRS,) Shade Omoniyi, has commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s drive at improving the state’s education sector, which she noted had placed Kwara in an enviable position.

Omoniyi, at the Grand Finale of the 2025 KW-IRS tax club quiz competition, on Thursday, in Ilorin, said Governor AbdulRazaq’s unwavering commitment and continuous investment in education have yielded and attracted medals to the state.

She said, “This noble vision has continued to yield outstanding results, with our students in both public and private schools, winning medals locally and internationally.”

She hinted that the governor’s commitment has produced “a generation of disciplined, tax-conscious, and multi-talented youths ready to conquer the world.”

Appreciating the governor’s indelible marks across all sectors further, Omoniyi said: “Your Excellency, we are deeply grateful for your developmental initiatives and landmark achievements that have positively transformed every sector of the state since the commencement of your administration. Under your able leadership, Kwara State has witnessed remarkable growth and transformation.

“According to BudgIT’s 2025 State of States Report, Kwara ranked 3rd in subnational fiscal performance in 2024, an outstanding leap from 10th position in 2021 and 4th in 2023.

“The report further highlighted that our state achieved a 36 per cent year-on-year growth in IGR between 2023 and 2024, a testament to the state’s growing economic strength and efficiency in revenue administration.

“Furthermore, Kwara State was ranked fifth among states with the least dependence on federally distributed revenue, reflecting the state’s strategic fiscal discipline, innovation, and sustainable approach to public finance.

“These feats are clear reflections of His Excellency’s visionary leadership and prudent management style, which continue to inspire our collective drive for growth and accountability in public service,” she stressed.

Omoniyi also commended the governor for approving the constitution of Stakeholders Committee for the review and harmonisation of taxes, levies, rates, charges and other revenue, as well as to review all relevant State Tax Laws and Regulations.

“This is to align our legal and operational frameworks with the newly enacted national tax laws and the proposed Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Bill 2025,” she explained.

She noted that the governor’s actions reaffirm his commitment to a fair, transparent, and efficient tax system “that not only drives economic growth but also enhances public trust and compliance.”

She, however, explained that the KW-IRS Tax Club Quiz Competition is an initiative under the service’s 5-Es Community Impact Programmes — Enterprise, Energy, Education, Empowerment, and Environment — designed to nurture a tax-compliant generation by exposing young minds to the fundamentals of taxation from secondary school to taxable adulthood.

Taking the audience through the event and its essence, the Head Corporate Affairs, Funmilola Oguntunbi, in her presentation titled “The journey so far,” said the program, jointly held with the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, was one of the service’s most cherished platforms for engaging, educating, and inspiring the younger generation.

“The consistency of this initiative over the years reflects our unwavering commitment to building a tax-conscious and responsible society, starting with our students who are the leaders of tomorrow.

“The competition is not just about winning; it is about learning and developing a sense of civic responsibility.

“Through this competition, we aim to equip our young minds with knowledge about the importance of taxation, how tax revenue contributes to State development, and the critical role every citizen plays in sustaining good governance.

“At KW-IRS, we believe that when students understand taxation early, they grow to become informed adults who appreciate their obligations to society. This awareness helps to strengthen voluntary compliance and supports the vision of a prosperous and self-reliant Kwara State,” she added.