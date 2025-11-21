Life Theological Seminary holds convocation

The General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church Nigeria, Rev. Sam Aboyeji has commended Life Theological Seminary for its steadfastness in advancing the course of theological education in Nigeria.

He gave the commendation at the 2025 Convocation ceremony of Life Theological Seminary, Ikorodu, Lagos.

At the event, the best graduating students were awarded not only certificates but given cash awards. Categories of graduating students include those that obtained certificates, Diploma, Bachelor of Theology, Master of Theology in various fields including Doctor of Ministry as well as Doctor of Philosophy.

Speaking at the event, Aboyeji hailed the management of the Seminary and said he looked forward to better performances after celebrating its 70th anniversary.

“In the nearest future, I believe that the new leadership of Life, with the coming in of Rev. Emmanuel Adejoro as New Provost will be able to align with modern techniques,” he said.

The general overseer applauded the outgoing Provost of the institution, Prof. Cletus Orgu for his outstanding, enviable and productive leadership in the last twenty years.

He stated that his two decades at the helm of affairs of the Seminary had produced visible, tangible and undeniable results in infrastructure, staff and personnel development, students outstanding achievements, diaspora recognition and affiliation among others, adding that there was no doubt that he has served diligently and meritoriously.

Aboyeji also commended the efforts of the LIFE Governing Council Chairman, Rev. Joe Ameh for the good work being done to uplift the theological of institutions across its various campuses and study centres.

He charged all graduating students to remain pacesetters in line with the theme of the occasion.

Ameh in his address also charged the graduating students to do much more in transforming the society.

Orgu gave account of his stewardship and gave the assurance that the theological Seminary would continue to bear fruits to the glory of God and for the blessings of generations to come.

The Senior Pastor, Kingsway International Christian Centre, Pastor Mathew Asimolowo, an alumni of the institution, who was the Guest Preacher, told the graduating students that as pacesetters, they should go and transform their world.