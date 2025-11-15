Miva Open University marks biggest admission cycle with 8,000 fresh students

Miva Open University has onboarded more than 8,000 fresh students in its latest matriculation exercise, the institution’s biggest admission batch since it commenced operations in 2023.

Chancellor of the University, Sim Shagaya, disclosed this during the University’s 2025 Matriculation ceremony in Abuja on Saturday.

Shagaya described the matriculation as a moment of possibility, which emphasizes the scale of the University’s development, stressing that few tertiary institutions in Africa match this size while maintaining high standards.

He outlined the University’s ambitious expansion plans, aiming to establish 770 study centres across Nigeria, targeting one in every local government area.

According to him, these centres are designed to provide flexible, accessible learning spaces to support collaboration, study groups, and community engagement.

“Today we gather to welcome our newest cohort, over 8,000 students being welcomed into a community that now exceeds 18,000 students. I do not believe there are many tertiary institutions on the continent that are actually larger. Yet we have been obsessive about maintaining quality even as we provide access,” he said.

Addressing Nigeria’s broader educational challenges, Shagaya noted the gap between demand and capacity in the country’s higher education system.

He noted that while over 2 million students sat for the JAMB last year, only 600,000 could be absorbed by Nigeria’s over 170 universities, leaving nearly a million qualified students without placement.

He argued that traditional universities, though vital, cannot scale fast enough, stressing the need for flexible, affordable, and innovative institutions that equip students not only with knowledge but with critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

“There are tools on the horizon that will continue to challenge us on their implications for humanity and Nigeria; tools like Artificial Intelligence, which I personally believe represent incredible opportunity.

“We are harnessing these tools and have rolled out MIND, our AI-powered learning companion. It engages you in real-time conversations about case studies, provides instant feedback, and helps you to think critically,” he said.

Shagaya encouraged the new students to embrace curiosity, independence, and collaboration, urging them to use the study centres, engage with AI tools, attend masterclasses, form study groups, and actively connect with their professors.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of Miva Open University, Prof Tayo Arulogun, noted the institution’s remarkable growth since its digital launch in September 2023.

He noted that from an ambitious beginning just two years ago, the University now offers 14 accredited undergraduate programmes, and 4 postgraduate programmes, demonstrating both rapid expansion and sustained quality.

“Today, we multiply our largest single intake since inception, a milestone that reflects the great confidence in our mission. Since opening our digital doors, enrolment has grown exponentially, with thousands of learners joining our community.

“We began with a golden ambition two years ago and have since grown to 14 accredited undergraduate programmes,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address, former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola called on the newly admitted students to appreciate the lifelong commitment they were undertaking.

He commended the Chancellor’s vision and challenged the fresh students to demonstrate similar clarity of purpose. “Imagine if each of the 8,000 matriculating students today pursued their vision and went on to inspire another 8,000 people,” he remarked.

Fashola lauded Miva’s innovative approach, highlighting the introduction of professors of practice, whom he said bridge the gap between classroom theory and real-world application by bringing practical industry experience into the learning environment.

He further advised the students to prioritise continuous learning, discipline and strong moral values, stressing that “knowledge alone will not be enough; your character will be the most important factor.”

Fashola urged them to remain focused, resist distractions and embody the values expected of true graduates.

