N25.5b raised as Oluremi @65 Education Fund closes

The Oluremi @65 Education Fund, established to mark the 65th birthday of Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has closed after raising a total of N25,520,708,074.35 in donations to support education and the construction of the National Library.

In a message of appreciation, Senator Tinubu thanked Nigerians, family members, friends, and well-wishers for their overwhelming generosity, describing the response to the initiative as a powerful affirmation of the nation’s collective belief in education, knowledge preservation, and national development.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to all Nigerians, family, friends, and well-wishers who generously supported the Oluremi @65 Education Fund,” the First Lady said.

“Your support affirms our collective belief in the transformative power of education and its central role in building a strong and prosperous nation.”

She noted that beyond the financial milestone, the initiative inspired goodwill, unity, and a shared sense of purpose, demonstrating Nigerians’ readiness to rally around causes that advance learning and intellectual growth.

Providing an update on the fund, the First Lady announced that the donation account officially closed on Wednesday, 31 December 2025.

She explained that the project is under the supervision of the Honourable Minister of Education, adding that any further contributions towards the National Library project should now be channelled through the Federal Ministry of Education.

“As of today, a total sum of N25,520,708,074.35 (twenty-five billion, five hundred and twenty million, seven hundred and eight thousand, seventy-four naira, thirty-five kobo) has been donated to the Oluremi @65 Education Fund,” she disclosed.

Senator Tinubu thanked all contributors for their commitment to the cause, describing the fund as a worthy investment in Nigeria’s future that would leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.

Concluding, the First Lady wished Nigerians and their families a peaceful and prosperous New Year, expressing optimism for 2026 and the country’s continued progress.

“I thank everyone who has contributed to this worthy cause. I wish you and your families a peaceful and prosperous 2026,” she said.