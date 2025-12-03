NAMDA suspends four-month strike, lists conditions for resumption at LAUTECH

The Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA), LAUTECH Chapter, has announced the suspension of its four-month industrial action following an emergency congress held on Monday.

In a statement signed by the Interim Chairman, Professor Adeyemi Olamoyegun, and Interim Secretary, Dr. Ayobami Alabi, the association said the decision was reached to enable sustained engagement with the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) management on the full implementation of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) for medically qualified lecturers.

NAMDA disclosed that members reviewed the progress made on their demands and observed that only the basic component of CONMESS had been paid so far.

It noted that all associated allowances and arrears dating back to January 2025 remained outstanding, describing them as “the core of its continued negotiation” with the university management.

The association said the suspension of the strike, which began on July 31, was unanimously approved by congress to facilitate good-faith dialogue aimed at securing the complete CONMESS package, including unpaid allowances and accumulated arrears.

It added that academic activities resumed on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 8 a.m., in line with the resolution.

According to NAMDA, the decision to suspend the industrial action followed appeals from members of the public and other stakeholders, and was taken in recognition of the need to protect medical students’ training and avoid further disruptions to the university’s medical programme.

However, the association stressed that it had established a framework for periodic monitoring of the negotiations and warned that future decisions—including possible escalation—would depend entirely on the actions or inactions of the university administration.

NAMDA commended its members for their resilience and unity throughout the four-month action, noting that their steadfastness strengthened the association’s collective resolve.