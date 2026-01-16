NANS confirms release of 52 youths arrested at Edo protest

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has confirmed the release of 52 youths detained for protesting in Edo State.

According to the students’ body, 38 of the arrested youths are students of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, while the remaining 14 are youth members of the community.

A statement by NANS National President, Olushola Oladoja, commended the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for his prompt intervention and peaceful resolution of the matter, ensuring the release of the detained youths.

“Their timely involvement and the instrumentality of their offices significantly contributed to the prompt and amicable resolution of the matter and the eventual release of the students, for which NANS is grateful.”

Oladoja attributed the delay in the release to due process, explaining that although there was an early commitment to secure the youths’ release, necessary legal and administrative procedures could not be bypassed.

He noted that NANS leadership worked closely with relevant authorities to ensure proper documentation, verification, and identification of those arrested, and said the action demonstrated the governor’s willingness to listen to the concerns of students and youths.

He also called on security agencies to exercise restraint in handling peaceful protests and urged the state government to sustain engagement with students and community stakeholders to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Oladoja condemned acts of theft, destruction of property, and other criminality carried out under the guise of exercising the right to protest, cautioning youths and students against engaging in antisocial behaviour that could undermine law and order and threaten the country’s peaceful coexistence.

He added: “Peaceful protest remains a legitimate civic right, but it must not be exploited to justify criminal activities. Students and young people across the country must conduct themselves responsibly and shun actions capable of fracturing national unity.”

NANS reaffirmed its commitment to working with state governments, federal authorities, and other relevant stakeholders to promote youth and student development, stressing that sustained collaboration with public institutions would help build a more inclusive, responsive, and prosperous Nigeria.