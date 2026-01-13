NANS demands immediate release of 52 AAU students

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has strongly condemned the continued detention and court remand of 52 students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, who were arrested following a peaceful protest against rising cases of kidnapping and insecurity affecting students and their host communities.

In a statement signed by the NANS National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Samson Adeyemi, the students’ body described the arrest and prosecution of the students as unjust, oppressive and a direct violation of their fundamental rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

While calling for their immediate and unconditional release, it noted that the protest was organised to draw attention to the growing security challenges around the university environment, which have reportedly led to fear, disruption of academic activities and threats to lives.

According to NANS, rather than addressing the legitimate concerns raised by the students, security agencies allegedly resorted to the use of force, leading to the arrest and subsequent remand of the protesters by a court.

The association expressed worry that the continued detention of the students could further escalate tensions on campus and undermine confidence in the justice system.

Adeyemi, therefore, called on the Edo State Government, the Nigeria Police Force and relevant authorities to address the insecurity plaguing the institution and its surrounding communities.

The spokesperson warned that failure to secure the students’ release could compel it to mobilise nationwide actions in defence of students’ rights and safety.

“We further demand the immediate and unconditional release of all 52 students. Any attempt to delay, manipulate or justify their continued detention will be viewed as a deliberate act of oppression against the Nigerian student community.

“It is alarming that instead of addressing the genuine concerns of kidnapping and insecurity, authorities have chosen to criminalise students for speaking out. This approach is counterproductive, unjust and capable of escalating tension.

“NANS stands in total solidarity with the affected students and their families. We will not hesitate to mobilise and take all lawful steps necessary should these students not be released immediately and unconditionally,” the statement read.