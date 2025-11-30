NECO accredits Burkina Faso schools for SSCE, BECE

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has granted accreditation to selected schools in Burkina Faso to conduct its Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), the council announced on Sunday.

The statement, issued in Abuja by NECO’s Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, said the decision follows a comprehensive assessment visit to schools in the West African country. The team evaluated classrooms, laboratories, libraries, computer labs, workshops, examination halls, sports facilities, security arrangements, teacher adequacy, and Continuous Assessment records to determine the institutions’ suitability for hosting the examinations.

“After what was described as a thorough and detailed evaluation, the schools were granted full accreditation to host the SSCE and BECE,” Sani said. He added that the expansion reflected NECO’s commitment to providing quality education and assessment services beyond Nigeria.

Sani noted that the development follows the recent establishment of an examination centre in London and complements existing centres in Togo, Benin, Niger, Equatorial Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, and Saudi Arabia.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Burkina Faso, M.D. Galadima, welcomed the move, describing it as a relief for Nigerian families in the country who previously faced challenges due to differences in educational systems and the scarcity of English-language schools. “Previously, parents had to take their children to Saki, Oyo State, to register and write the examination, exposing students and parents to security risks and imposing heavy financial burdens on families and school proprietors,” he said. The ambassador urged Nigerian residents in Burkina Faso to register their children for NECO examinations.

Leader of the accreditation team, Uche Ezenwanne, said the development would allow Nigerian students in Burkina Faso to sit for SSCE and BECE without travelling back to Nigeria, reinforcing NECO’s presence as a regional examination authority.

NECO opens London centre

Recall that NECO recently established a SSCE centre in London, United Kingdom, aimed at providing Nigerian students and adult learners in the diaspora with access to recognised secondary education qualifications.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, unveiled the centre at the Education Matters Conference UK 2025. He said the partnership with Barnfield Education Ltd in London represented a strategic location for extending NECO’s services abroad and providing opportunities for learners unable to complete secondary education or obtain equivalent qualifications.

“Our objective is to provide credible and accessible examination opportunities for Nigerians residing abroad in line with the federal government’s education policy on inclusivity and global engagement,” Wushishi said.

He added that NECO has already established examination centres in several African countries and in Saudi Arabia, and that centres in Egypt and Burkina Faso are awaiting accreditation.

Wushishi noted that NECO certificates are accepted by a range of international institutions, including Birmingham City University and Leeds Trinity University in the United Kingdom, as well as universities in the United States, Canada, India, China, and Russia.

He also stressed NECO’s commitment to full migration to Computer-Based Examinations as a core strategic objective.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, welcomed the initiative, describing it as consistent with the federal government’s policy to ensure access to education for every Nigerian, including those in the diaspora. “Every Nigerian student deserves an education that enables them to compete and thrive globally,” he said.

Dr. John Ibanga, Director of Barnfield Education Ltd and NECO’s UK-based partner, said the centre would provide an alternative pathway for Nigerian students in the United Kingdom who struggle to meet British GCSE requirements. He explained that the initiative would benefit both young learners and adults seeking academic or vocational advancement.

In a related development, Prof. Wushishi led a NECO delegation on a courtesy visit to the Nigerian High Commission in London to inform officials of the centre’s establishment and accreditation. Ambassador Eche Abu-Obe, Head of Political Affairs at the Mission, pledged the commission’s support for NECO’s initiative, describing it as consistent with Nigeria’s policy on educational inclusivity and diaspora engagement.

The centre in London is part of NECO’s broader strategy to provide examination access to Nigerians abroad while enhancing the council’s global presence.