NELFUND, an historic intervention for Nigerian students – Aiyedatiwa

Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has described the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) initiative as a historic intervention for tertiary institution students in the country.

While expressing support for the programme, Aiyedatiwa pledged that his administration would mobilise students across the state to take full advantage of the interest-free loan scheme.

The governor made the remarks while receiving the management of NELFUND during a courtesy visit to his office as part of the agency’s first South-West visit of the year in Ondo State.

Commending President Bola Tinubu for initiating the scheme, Aiyedatiwa said it complements existing bursaries and scholarships by providing an additional platform for students to finance their education.

According to him, while bursaries and scholarships are free grants that require no repayment, the loan scheme addresses extra fees and financial gaps, ensuring that no Nigerian youth is denied access to university education due to poverty or lack of support.

“You can no longer say your parents are poor or that nobody is helping you. The government has created a platform for everyone to have access to a university degree,” he said.

The governor also commended the Managing Director of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, and the management team for their commitment to driving the initiative, expressing confidence that many youths would benefit if awareness is adequately expanded.

He assured that the state government would intensify sensitisation efforts, particularly among students in public tertiary institutions, noting that his Commissioner for Education, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, a former vice-chancellor, possesses the requisite experience to effectively disseminate information across universities and other institutions.

Aiyedatiwa urged NELFUND to adopt a data-driven approach by comparing enrolment figures with the number of students accessing the loan, saying this would help assess performance, identify gaps, and guide further sensitisation efforts.

On his part, Sawyerr said the visit was anchored on the vision of President Tinubu, who signed NELFUND into law on April 4, 2025. He added that the scheme is designed to provide interest-free loans to young Nigerians in response to the country’s large youth population and low access to tertiary education.

Applications, he explained, are made online without the need for personal connections, with institutional fees paid directly to schools, while beneficiaries also receive stipends. Repayment begins two years after completion of the NYSC through income-based deductions, and the programme is non-punitive.

Sawyerr said the agency was seeking the support of the Ondo State Government to boost confidence and participation, adding that a progress report had been presented to the governor for appraisal and feedback.