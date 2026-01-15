Aiyedatiwa disburses N50m non-interest loan to widows of fallen heroes

Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has disbursed N50 million in loans to widows of fallen heroes in the state as part of efforts to improve their economic status.

The cheques were handed to beneficiaries at the Cenotaph in Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital, during this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Aiyedatiwa said the move aims to support widows who have become the breadwinners of their families due to the demise of their husbands.

According to the governor, each beneficiary will receive between N450,000 and N500,000 under the micro-credit loan scheme, which is entirely interest-free.

He also announced a personal contribution to the emblem appeal fund, stating that the fund was launched with N5 million.

“We have made the disbursement of interest-free loans to be part of this annual celebration in Ondo State and same will be replicated this year. The Micro-Credit Loan Scheme to the widows of the departed heroes which is at zero interest rate remains a unique programme which shall be sustained irrespective of the economic situation,” Aiyedatiwa said.

“This is our own little way of supporting their businesses to enable them take care of the families left behind by their breadwinners. Many widows will benefit from the scheme this year as it is a continuous process that has the capacity to accommodate more.

“The sum of N50m only has been approved and released this year to accommodate more than the number that were considered last year. We have increased the loan from N200,000.00 to between N450,000.00 and N500,000 per beneficiary.

“We are equally appealing to the beneficiaries to join hands with the State Government to make the programme sustainable by making repayment of the loan their top priority.

“It is our plan to continually put smiles on the faces of the widows and dependents of the fallen heroes. We, therefore, crave your understanding and support to make this happen through prompt repayment of the loan.”

Aiyedatiwa commended all relevant stakeholders, both military and civilian, for ensuring the success of the 2026 celebration. He also appreciated security agencies, including the Amotekun Corps, for safeguarding lives and property in the state.

He noted that Ondo has been recognised as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful and safest states and assured that his administration would continue to support security agencies within available resources.

Speaking on behalf of the government, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Seun Osamaye, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to supporting widows of fallen heroes, assuring them of continued welfare and empowerment.