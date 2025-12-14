NEU Gombe matriculates 400 fresh students

Gombe State’s first private university, North-Eastern University (NEU), Gombe, has matriculated no fewer than 400 newly admitted students during its fourth matriculation ceremony.

The ceremony, which took place on the university campus on Saturday, witnessed the formal swearing-in of the students admitted into various academic programmes across the university’s faculties.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Yusuph Amuda Yahaya, welcomed the new students and assured them that the university was dedicated to academic excellence, discipline and integrity.

He urged them to remain focused, law-abiding and committed to their studies, noting that NEU is determined to sustain its reputation as a centre of quality teaching and learning in Nigeria.

Professor Yahaya reaffirmed the university’s resolve to provide an enabling academic environment supported by modern facilities, qualified staff and policies that promote sound character and scholarship.

Also speaking, the Pro-chancellor of the university, Dr Sani Jauro, advised the matriculating students to take their academic journey seriously and remain steadfast in the pursuit of knowledge.

He emphasised that NEU was established not only to impart academic knowledge but also to instil moral values, discipline and good character in students.

Dr Jauro also announced that the university has provided free cooking gas for students, a welfare initiative aimed at easing their daily living conditions and promoting safety on campus.

The governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Muhammad Shettima Gadam, expressed delight at the progress recorded by the university.

He commended NEU for its role in enhancing access to university education in the state and urged the new students to make productive use of the opportunity by dedicating themselves to learning, self-development and responsible citizenship.

The Commissioner for Education, Professor Aishatu Umar Maigari, praised the university’s emphasis on discipline and moral upbringing alongside academic training.

She highlighted the importance of private universities in widening access to higher education and assured NEU of the state government’s continued support in its drive to produce competent and ethical graduates.

Our correspondent reports that the event was also attended by traditional leaders, including Alhaji Yaya Hammari, Waziri of Yariman Gombe, and Hayatu Bala Magaji, District Head of Gombe.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of awards and prizes to outstanding students in recognition of their exceptional academic performance.