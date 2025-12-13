Gombe gets first foreign university

Gombe State has recorded a major milestone in its education sector with the opening of Lincoln University Kumo, the first foreign university in the state, which has launched its online admission portal for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Guardian reports that the institution was originally established in 2017 by the Gombe State Government as Gombe State University of Science and Technology, Kumo, but remained dormant until it entered into a partnership with Lincoln University College, Malaysia, in 2022.

Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Gombe State Government and Lincoln University College, Malaysia, by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the institution was subsequently taken over by Lincoln University.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adamu Sadiq Abubakar, announced the launch of the admission portal during a press briefing at the university.

He said qualified applicants would receive admission within five working days after submitting their applications.

Professor Abubakar described the development as a significant milestone, noting that Lincoln University Kumo is the first foreign university licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to operate in Nigeria under the Trans-National Education (TNE) model.

According to him, the university operates through a public-private partnership between the Gombe State Government and Lincoln University Malaysia.

He added that approval under the TNE framework allows students in Nigeria to earn foreign-certified degrees while studying locally.

“The university currently operates three faculties namely Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Sciences and Computing, and Management and Social Sciences, with programmes including Medicine (MD/MBBS), Nursing, Public Health, Community Health, Radiography and Medical Imaging, Health Information Management, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Biomedical Science, Information Technology, Cybersecurity, Business Administration, Accounting, Oil and Gas Management, and Mass Communication,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for providing the enabling environment that ensured the smooth take-off of the institution.

Speaking via Zoom, the President and Founder of Lincoln University College Malaysia, Professor Amiya Bhaumik, described the launch of admissions at the Kumo campus as a historic moment.

He assured that the quality of education to be delivered at the Kumo campus would be comparable to that of the university’s headquarters in Malaysia.

Bhaumik said Lincoln University’s programmes are globally recognised, enabling graduates to compete internationally and pursue global entrepreneurship.

He added that the institution trains students to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Also speaking, the Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln University Nigeria, Dr Murtadho Alao, highlighted the university’s global rankings and accreditations by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency, Times Higher Education and QS World University Rankings.

He said the Trans-National Education model offers Nigerians an affordable alternative to studying abroad while earning internationally recognised degrees at home.

Alao disclosed that tuition fees at the Kumo campus range from ₦100,000 to ₦150,000 per semester, with scholarships of at least 50 per cent for all Nigerians and up to 60 per cent for Gombe indigenes.

He added that the institution’s curriculum integrates Practical Class Assessment (PCA) and Practical Skill Application (PSA) to equip students with employability and entrepreneurial skills.

The university also announced that it would run up to two admission intakes annually.