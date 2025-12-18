Nigerian educators shine, make Global Teacher Prize top 50 shortlist

Two Nigerian teachers, Adeola Akinsulure and Tijani Mohammed Mukaddas, have been named in the top 50 shortlist for the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize 2026, a Varkey Foundation initiative organised in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Akinsulure, a biology teacher at Omole Senior Grammar School, Ikeja, Lagos, has made significant strides in improving her students’ understanding of complex science concepts.

Despite facing challenges such as overcrowded classrooms and limited technology, she has developed innovative teaching methods, including role-play, edutainment, and short animated videos, to simplify difficult concepts and engage her students.

Her efforts have led to remarkable results, with students’ pass rates in regional Biology examinations rising from 45.3 per cent in 2021 to 99 per cent in 2022.

Akinsulure’s impact extends beyond her own classroom, as she has trained over 30,000 pre-service and in-service teachers on her low-cost, creative teaching strategies, empowering them to replicate similar transformations in their own classrooms.

Similarly, Mukaddas, a science teacher at Transit School Initiative in Abuja, was recognised for his tireless efforts in addressing Nigeria’s out-of-school children crisis.

As founder and manager of the Transit School Initiative, he has developed a flexible, skills-based learning model that has made his community the first in Nigeria to achieve zero out-of-school children.

His model has been adopted nationally, benefiting over one million vulnerable children.

Mukaddas approach includes mobile teaching, digital lesson recordings, and safe spaces for girls facing social risks.

He has also initiated house-to-house enrolment campaigns and designed an accelerated curriculum combining academics with practical vocational training.

The GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize is the largest prize of its kind, recognising one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession.

Founder of the Global Teacher Prize, GEMS Education, Sunny Varkey, while congratulating the duo, said The Global Teacher Prize was created to shine a light on teachers, whose dedication, creativity, and compassion deserve to be celebrated and shared with the world.

UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Education, Stefania Giannini, also said the agency is honoured to stand alongside the Global Teacher Prize in celebrating the extraordinary commitment of teachers everywhere.

The top 50 shortlist will be narrowed down to top 10 finalists, and the winner will be announced at the World Governments Summit in Dubai between February 3 and 5 in 2026.