Nigeria’s private universities strengthen global standing as MAAUN surges in new rankings

Nigeria’s private higher education sector is experiencing significant movement in global academic evaluations, with new data from the 2026 AD Scientific Index pointing to notable improvements in research output, faculty performance and institutional competitiveness. The updated rankings highlight a sector that is becoming increasingly influential within the national research landscape, even as many public universities continue to grapple with funding limitations and operational disruptions.

According to the 2026 index, Nigeria now has 310 universities, comprising 186 public and 124 private institutions. The ranking system also includes research institutes, selected companies and hospitals, illustrating the growing overlap between academia, industry and applied scientific work. Despite varying levels of institutional maturity, private universities have continued to expand their research footprint and strengthen postgraduate training environments.

Covenant University in Ota, Ogun State, remains the highest-ranked private institution in the country. Founded in 2002, it placed first among Nigeria’s private universities and 221st globally in the 2026 assessment. With 16 scientists listed in the top 10th percentile, its performance reflects sustained investment in engineering, technology and applied research capacity.

A major highlight of this year’s index is the unexpected rise of the Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN), based in Kano. Established in 2021, the university is ranked second among private institutions in the country and 416th globally, with seven scientists featured in the top 10th percentile. Its swift emergence signals the growing contribution of newer private universities to Nigeria’s research output and suggests a more competitive landscape developing among younger institutions.

Other leading performers include Afe Babalola University in Ado-Ekiti, Redeemer’s University in Ede and Bowen University in Iwo. These institutions have continued to expand laboratory facilities, build postgraduate programmes and develop collaborations that link them with international research initiatives. Specialised universities such as Landmark University in Omu-Aran and Bells University of Technology in Ota illustrate the sector’s increasing emphasis on agriculture, engineering and other applied disciplines.

The African University of Science and Technology (AUST) in Abuja retains its niche as a centre for advanced scientific research, while long-established institutions such as Babcock University remain influential contributors to academic activity across multiple fields.

Broadly, the 2026 data suggests that private universities are becoming an important driving force in Nigeria’s research ecosystem. They are attracting globally trained academics, competing for international funding and integrating into transnational research networks. As public universities confront long-standing financial and administrative challenges, private institutions appear to be positioning themselves as key players in shaping a more innovative and globally competitive academic future for Nigeria.