Shut down illegal private varsities, arrest their owners, Babalola tells NUC

The founder of the Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has said there is a long list of illegal private universities in the country, urging the National University Commission (NUC) to seriously consider closing them down and arresting their owners.

Babalola also declared that his University is currently valued at over N300 billion.

The legal icon who spoke yesterday when he received the MDCN Accreditation Team, who visited the ABUAD, said that the NUC used to insist on prior visitation to permanent sites of proposed universities before approval, noting that “they would look at the buildings and number and quality of teachers, among other parameters, before approval.

“There is a long list of illegal private universities in Nigeria today. I would like the NUC to seriously consider closing such illegal universities down and arresting their owners. This country deserves the best and should therefore not tolerate substandard education.

“What makes a man, and indeed the country, is quality and functional education. A well-educated person does not think about himself. Rather, he thinks about his neighbours and the society in order to make life better.

“That is exactly what ABUAD is doing through the instrumentality of ABAEX, Youth Empowerment Programmes and the various outreaches by our Multisystem Hospital.”

Speaking on the worth of ABUAD, Babalola said, “as at today, the valuation of the University is put at over N300 billion. When you go round, you will see for yourself: the hospital, the farm, the industrial park, the colleges, and the serene campus.

“According to the World Bank, the three objectives of a university properly so called are: quality teaching, quality research, and community service. We are proud that we have been excelling in all three parameters.

“I urge you to visit our Industrial Research Park and see our products. Unfortunately, following the publication by the Ministry of Education and NUC, I call on them to revisit the type and quality of universities being approved.”

In her welcome address, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Smaranda Olarinde, said that the structure of ABUAD MBBS Programme is built on the philosophy that medical education must address society’s real health needs.

“Guided by a competency-based and community-oriented curriculum, the six-year programme develops doctors who are scientifically grounded, ethically responsible, team-oriented, and committed to lifelong learning,” Olarinde said.

“Admission is deliberately stringent, and progress is regulated through rigorous professional examinations to ensure that only those who meet the highest standards continue, reflecting our commitment to quality and patient safety.

“To provide world-class clinical training, ABUAD established strong partnerships with the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti, and built the 400-bed ABUAD Multi-System Teaching Hospital, one of the best-equipped centres in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

“These hospitals offer advanced diagnostic, surgical, and critical care facilities, including cardiac interventions, kidney transplantation, dialysis services, and high-resolution imaging, all supported by a modern ICT-driven system.

“They serve as vibrant teaching environments where students learn hands-on, supervised, compassionate, and evidence-based care.”