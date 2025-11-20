Nile University confers honorary doctorate on Jonathan

Nile University of Nigeria has conferred an honorary doctorate degree on former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The university said the honour reflects its commitment to acknowledging individuals whose work has had a meaningful and lasting impact on society.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday at the 13th Convocation of Nile University of Nigeria, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Dilli Dogo, said the former president was chosen in recognition of his statesmanship, contributions to strengthening democracy, and efforts in promoting peace and good governance across Africa.

Prof. Dogo noted that Jonathan’s leadership style and post-presidency engagements have continued to inspire a new generation of African leaders, adding that the university was proud to associate with individuals who exemplify integrity, service, and a commitment to national progress.

The V-C highlighted the growing international recognition of Nile University degrees, announcing that the United Kingdom General Medical Council, the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates, as well as leading global cybersecurity bodies, have all accepted the university’s qualifications.

The Don reiterated that the institution remains a distinguished member of Honoris United Universities, the continent’s largest private higher education network, comprising 16 institutions across 10 African countries.

Prof. Dogo said the Honoris philosophy of “Education for Impact” aligns with the school’s mission to produce globally competitive graduates equipped with the practical competencies needed in the modern workforce.

He said, “Africa missed the first three industrial revolutions. We must not lose out in the fourth. Our programmes are designed to ensure that the quality of education we provide is second to none.”

He also highlighted the university’s investments in world-class facilities, including the College of Health Sciences and the Medical Simulations Centre.

Receiving the award, Jonathan underscored the need for universities to stop awarding honorary doctorate degrees to serving political office holders.

Academic honours, the former president said, should be reserved for individuals with proven contributions to society who distinguish themselves after political office, rather than those currently wielding political power.

Jonathan, who received an Honoris Causa in Political Science and International Relations, lauded the university for the quality of programmes and its steady growth over the years, noting that institutions like Nile University of Nigeria continue to play a vital role in shaping a new generation of responsible leaders.

He stated: “It is better when you leave office and people can objectively appreciate your contributions, so it does not appear like eye service.”

He recalled that his first honorary degree offer came from his Alma Mater, the University of Port-Harcourt, while he was Vice-President, an honour he initially declined until persuaded by his late principal and former President Umaru Yar’Adua.

While congratulating the graduands, he underscored the need for character over mere certificates, stating that education should lead to personal transformation and good behaviour.

He also urged them to uphold integrity, discipline, and a commitment to national development as they step into the next phase of their lives.

In their valedictory speeches, the overall best graduating students, Tosam-Jesse Winter of the Electrical & Electronics Engineering Department and Fatima Kabir Abubakar of the Petroleum & Gas Engineering Department, both with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 5.0, expressed gratitude to the university management, their families, and lecturers for the support that shaped their academic journeys.

The duo described their achievements as the result of discipline, resilience, and a conducive learning environment provided by Nile University.

The event was graced by the Chancellor of the University and Shehu of Borno, HRH Abubakar El-Kanemi; Pro-Chancellor John Vermaaten; former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, his Jigawa counterpart Sule Lamido, among others.

The Guardian reports that the event was for undergraduates of the institution, while the convocation for postgraduate students comes up on Thursday.