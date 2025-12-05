NMC, three others to access TETFund intervention, says FG

The Federal Government has announced that four agencies, including the National Mathematical Centre (NMC), will now access intervention funds from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Others are the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, the Nigerian French Language Village, and the Nigerian Arabic Language Village.

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, stated this at the concluded National Council of Education (NCE) meeting.

According to him, the inclusion of the four institutions in the TETFund intervention framework is aimed at strengthening specialised education and improving the quality of learning and research across the country.

He noted that these agencies play critical roles in advancing language studies, promoting mathematical excellence, and supporting national policy goals in education.

Alausa explained that the decision followed a comprehensive review of their mandates and the strategic importance of enhancing their funding structure to meet growing national and global demands.

He added that granting them access to TETFund resources will enable them to upgrade infrastructure, develop academic programmes, and expand capacity-building initiatives for staff and students.

The minister stressed that the Federal Government remains committed to ensuring equity in the distribution of educational resources, especially for institutions offering specialised training.

He said: “I am happy to announce that our four inter-university centres, namely: National Mathematical Centre; National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies; The Nigerian French Language Village and Nigerian Arabic Language Village, can now access TETFund.

“This will put these four institutions in a sound financial footing to fulfill their individual mandates now and into the future.”

The Guardian reports that there are over 260 TETFund beneficiary institutions, consisting of 82 public universities, 64 polytechnics, and 69 colleges of education.