NUC approves degree programme for FCE Yola

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval to the Federal College of Education (FCE), Yola, to run degree programmes under the dual mandate arrangement.

The college Provost, Dr Mohammed Dagereji, disclosed this at a news conference in Yola on Wednesday.

He said that FCE Yola is among 15 federal colleges of education that the Federal Government gave the mandate to run full degree programs independently without affiliation.

He said that the college is set to run 14 degree programmes out of the 38 approved by NUC, without affiliation to any university.

According to him, the admission process for the 2026/2027 academic year will be the first set that the college will run without affiliation.

He added that the collage ran the degrees Programme since 2014 in affiliation with the University of Maiduguri.

Dagereji appealed to the Federal Government to harmonise NCE with degree programmes such that both can run as one continuous programme.

He further said that the college is also on the JAMB portal and called on prospective candidates to apply, adding that those who want transfer to the college should visit the college website at https://fceyoladegree.com.ng/portal/application.

Accordingly, candidates who wish to apply for FCE Yola Degree programmes are advised to strictly choose from the 14 approved courses, while changing their course(s) at any JAMB-accredited centres.

“Applications outside these listed programmes will not be considered at this stage,” he said