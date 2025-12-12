Timi Frank condemns ‘Yola Nine’ massacre, demands justice for victims

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has condemned the recent killing of nine women protesting in Yola, Adamawa State, by military operatives.

Soldiers allegedly opened fire on these women in the Lamurde Local Government Area, resulting in their deaths and leaving 51 others hospitalised with severe gunshot wounds.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Frank described the killings as “senseless, unforgivable, inhuman, and avoidable.” He noted that the victims were ordinary women, mothers, and breadwinners seeking safety for their children amid rising insecurity. “Their only offense was demanding safety,” he lamented.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and adds to what Frank termed a concerning pattern of state violence and military impunity in Nigeria and throughout Africa. He referenced disturbing statistics indicating that over 10,000 Nigerian youths have been killed or gone missing in recent years due to military operations and extrajudicial actions.

“This culture of violence and lack of accountability must end,” he declared, with emotion in his voice.

Frank dismissed the government’s tendency to announce panels of inquiry, referring to them as “political theatre” that ultimately does not lead to justice. He pointed out that, from the #EndSARS killings at Lekki Toll Gate to crackdowns in countries like Cameroon, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, those who give shoot-to-kill orders have often evaded responsibility. “This time, we will not accept delays, excuses, or another meaningless probe,” he vowed.

As the ULMWP Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, he put forth a series of urgent demands. He called for the arrest and prosecution of military officers—both those directly involved and their commanders—who played a role in what he described as the “barbaric” slaying of the Yola Nine.

Frank insisted that the federal and state governments owe full compensation to the bereaved families, which should include scholarships for the victims’ children and long-term welfare plans to prevent the tragedy from pushing entire households into destitution. “These women must not die in vain,” he stated.

Given the ongoing failure of Nigeria’s justice system to address human rights violations, Frank urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate military abuses in Nigeria and across Africa.

In his capacity as the Senior Advisor to the Global Friendship City Association (GFCA), USA, Frank further called for sanctions, travel bans, and international prosecutions against military leaders who authorise or condone the killing of unarmed civilians.

He also urged the global community—including human rights organisations, civil society groups, women’s coalitions, and all citizens—to raise their voices in support of the Yola Nine. In a direct appeal, he called on President Donald Trump and the U.S. government to speak out, demand accountability, and support international actions.