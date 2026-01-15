NUC introduces 879 new programmes in 2025

Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, has disclosed that over 879 new programmes were introduced in Nigerian universities in 2025, based on the recently approved Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS).

This development is aimed at transforming the Nigerian University System (NUS) to produce globally competitive graduates.

According to Ribadu, the CCMAS is a framework that guides Nigerian university programmes, with a focus on 70 per cent core content and 30 per cent university-specific content.

The new programmes incorporate 21st-century skills such as digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and problem-solving, which vary by discipline.

Ribadu outlined a seven-point cardinal agenda for his tenure, which includes increasing access, enhancing funding and external support, driving digitisation, strengthening quality assurance, promoting innovation and research, stabilising the academic calendar, and revisiting NUC laws.

He emphasised that his administration is committed to achieving these objectives to reform and reposition the NUS.

Ribadu highlighted the commission’s efforts to ensure quality assurance and standards in the NUS, including the conduct of routine accreditation exercises and collaboration with the University of Sussex, United Kingdom, to organise professional development courses for Nigerian faculty.