Obi to cover NECO fees of inmates

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi

Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate during the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has pledged to cover the National Examinations Council (NECO) fees for 148 inmates across correctional centres in Anambra State.

Obi disclosed the intervention on Sunday after receiving a delegation representing inmates from correctional facilities in Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Aguata.

According to him, the inmates were at risk of being barred from continuing the examinations unless outstanding registration fees were paid within a stipulated timeframe.

He said the representatives informed him that NECO had approved the participation of the inmates in the examinations, provided all fees were settled.

However, lack of funding had left many of them uncertain about completing the process beyond the early stages of the exams.

Based on figures provided to Obi, 50 inmates were registered in Awka, 36 in Onitsha, 25 in Nnewi and 37 in Aguata, bringing the total number of candidates to 148.

The examination fee per student is ₦30,050, with an additional ₦2,000 required for logistics, raising the overall financial requirement to ₦4,741,400.

Obi said he had assured the delegation that he would formally guarantee payment of the fees and work with associates and supporters to ensure that the funds were raised in time for the inmates to complete their examinations without disruption.

“I will write to the representatives on Monday to guarantee that the fees will be paid so that the inmates can continue with their examinations,” he said.

He added that access to education remained a critical tool for rehabilitation and social reintegration.

The former governor also drew inspiration from his recent visit to California State University, Sacramento, where he observed programmes designed to support vulnerable and formerly incarcerated individuals.

He referenced initiatives such as the Guidance Scholars Programme, which supports children from foster homes, and Project Rebound, which assists formerly incarcerated persons to reintegrate into society through education.

He said the experience reaffirmed his belief in inclusive leadership that prioritises second chances and social support structures as essential for national development.

Obi further questioned the broader state of inmate education across Nigeria, expressing concern that access to learning opportunities within correctional centres remained limited in many parts of the country.

He argued that many individuals who end up in correctional facilities often do so due to limited access to education and economic opportunity.

Correctional centres, he said, should function primarily as centres of reformation rather than just punishment, with education and skills acquisition forming a central part of that mission.

“When individuals complete their terms, they must be equipped to contribute positively to themselves and to society,” Obi said. “These young men deserve a real chance to turn their lives around and become productive members of the community.”