Ogun launches new website, AI-Powered digital lesson note portal

Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has formally launched a new website and an Artificial Intelligence(AI) Enabled Learning Management System with Digital Lesson Notes.

The new website can be accessed via moest.ogunstate.gov.ng.

The Commissioner, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, who disclosed this on Thursday at the launch of the website and the AI-powered Ogun Learning System, said that the new initiatives would go a long way toward achieving effective and efficient educational programmes in the sector.

He said that the launch of the new website will make it easier to find information about the Initiatives, programmes, projects, and overall progress in the education sector, and will make the key digital tools of the minivan accessible to users.

Arigbabu noted that the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Ogun Learning Enhancement and Academic Resource Network (OgunLEARN), the state-backed digital learning environment, was designed to strengthen teaching and learning in the physical classrooms.

He stated that through OgunLEARN, teachers can access curriculum-aligned lesson notes for all subjects, classes and terms. They can also create quizzes, assign them to students and receive clear feedback on each learner’s performance.

The Commissioner said that the AI-Powered Digital Lesson Notes will remove the burden of manual lesson-note preparation, provide timely data on how learners are doing, and give our amazing teachers more time and insight to better support and plan for every child in their class.

He said, “These tools – the website, OgunLEARN and DiPER – are part of one story: a Ministry that is becoming more open, more data-driven and more focused on practical support for teaching and learning.”

“As we launch the MOEST website and OgunLEARN today, I encourage you to visit the site, explore its features, and begin to use OgunLEARN as it rolls out to your schools over the next couple of days. Continue to make full use of the DiPER and other tools provided. Together, we can build a digital-first education system that is organised, innovative and truly centred on the learner”, Arigbabu added.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Oluwatosin Oloko, commended the Commissioner for effective innovation in the State education sector, adding that OgunLEARN was designed to give time back to teachers, streamline routine tasks and improve productivity, so they can focus more on teaching and their learners.