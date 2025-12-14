Ondo varsity seeks N12b annual subvention to attain global status, potential

Graduates 5,799 as 32 bag first-class

Institution’s funding challenges will be addressed – Aiyedatiwa

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Dr Tunji Abayomi, at the weekend, stated that the institution has the capacity to become Nigeria’s best citadel of knowledge and research, and among the best globally, if well funded.

According to Abayomi, for the institution to achieve the feat, it must have access to at least N12 billion in annual subvention.

While affirming the council’s undiminished aspiration to sustain the imposing stature and status of the institution within the global community of universities, the Pro-Chancellor averred that the desire to build a globally competitive institution reflects the council’s dedication to attaining the goal of a high-value university.

Abayomi, during the institution’s 14th convocation ceremony, affirmed that the council has provided quality oversight and worked in close partnership with the Senate to pioneer innovative strategies and ensure the institution’s continued growth and holistic development.

He said, “In our undiminished aspiration to place the university on the global map, we recognise this dream demands the assistance and cooperation of all. We have reinvigorated our efforts, recommitting to the vision of our founding fathers. This reflects our dedication to overcoming obstacles in our pursuit of academic excellence.”

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, emphasised that the institution has made tremendous progress and sustained its position as a leading centre of research and learning under his five-year stewardship.

Ige, who disclosed that 32 graduates achieved First Class Honours degrees out of the 5,799 graduates, comprising 5,251 undergraduates, 526 postgraduates, and 22 diploma students, announced automatic employment for the First Class graduates upon completion of their National Youth Service.

He added that the university had made commendable progress on all fronts, particularly in research, academic expansion, staff and student welfare, sports and skills development, and partnerships for global visibility.

He said, “When I assumed office on 7 July 2021, I did so with a heart full of hope and a clear vision to make Adekunle Ajasin University a cynosure of excellence. Those goals were not mere words; they became the blueprint for action. Today, I am grateful to God and proud to say that, together, we have made significant strides.”

Prof. Ige, whose tenure ends in the second half of next year, told the gathering, “As I bow out as the 6th substantive Vice-Chancellor of this university in a few months’ time, I do so with profound gratitude. Together, we have weathered storms, celebrated victories, and remained steadfast in upholding the noble vision of our founding fathers.”

On his part, the visitor to the institution and Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Ayedatiwa, who promised to look into the university’s funding challenges, commended the institution for its intellectual and human development roles within the state and beyond.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, the visitor congratulated the graduands and charged them to excel and be good ambassadors of the university and the state.

The overall best graduating student, Folake Omonitan, with a CGPA of 4.79 from the Biochemistry Department, said her success was propelled by a focus on her primary purpose for being at university and attaining her ultimate dream.