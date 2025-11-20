Oyedele urges graduates to leverage digital opportunities

The Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Prof. Taiwo Oyedele, has called on young Nigerians to seize the opportunities presented by the digital age to drive economic growth and job creation.

He made the appeal at the 37th Convocation Lecture of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), themed: ‘Entrepreneurship development in the digital age: Leveraging technology for job creation and economic growth.’

Oyedele, also an alumnus of YABATECH, acknowledged the institution’s role in shaping his professional journey.

He emphasised that entrepreneurship in the digital age is Nigeria’s most urgent economic priority, as technology has democratised access to opportunities, enabling young graduates to build products and reach global customers instantly.

Oyedele highlighted the Federal Government’s initiatives to support digital entrepreneurship, include the 3MTT Initiative, Nigeria Start-up Act, Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), National broadband and digital infrastructure investments, as well as the new tax reform laws.

These efforts, he noted, are designed to equip young Nigerians with the skills and resources needed to thrive in the digital economy.

Addressing the gathering, Oyedele urged them to leverage their skills, mindset, and courage to succeed in the digital world, where their smartphone is a workstation, their imagination a production line, and competence their global identity.

He encouraged them to be creative, agile, and committed to continuous learning, and to view failure as a stepping stone to success.

Oyedele also stressed the need for institutions like YABATECH to drive competency-based learning, digital literacy, and innovation ecosystems, and for regulators to enable, not stifle innovation.

He called on the government to provide infrastructure that allows talent to scale, and for the industry to partner with academia to create relevant skills.

On his part, the Rector, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, announced the institution’s transition into a specialised University of Technology and Vocational Training, marking a new era for technical and vocational education in Nigeria.

He restated the institution’s commitment to producing job creators, and not job seekers, while also equipping graduates to shape the future of work.

Abdul outlined key initiatives, including the establishment of a national skills resource centre, expansion of a solar-powered smart campus ecosystem, and the launch of YABATECH’s science, technology and business incubation hub.

“These projects aim to foster green entrepreneurship, support startups, and develop a skilled workforce for local and international markets.”

He expressed gratitude to partners, stakeholders, and alumni for their support, noting that these initiatives will drive national progress, stimulate job creation, and empower Nigerian leaders to shape the digital economy.