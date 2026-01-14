Peter Obi frames education as Nigeria’s path to national renewal

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has declared education as the cornerstone of Nigeria’s national renewal, arguing that the country’s future strength will depend not on natural or material resources but on the quality of its human capital.

Obi made the assertion on Tuesday, January 13, during a visit to Francis Cardinal Arinze Secondary School, Nkwelle Ezunaka, where he addressed students on the urgent need for Nigeria to reposition itself in a fast-changing global order.

He noted that while nations once rose on the back of land, infrastructure, and raw materials, modern progress is now driven by ideas, innovation, skills, and knowledge, warning that countries that fail to invest in education risk falling permanently behind.

According to him, “Those who control knowledge are the ones who succeed,” stressing that Nigeria’s quest for development, security, and economic stability must begin with a deliberate focus on education.

Obi described education as a strategic national investment rather than a social expenditure, insisting that no country can achieve sustainable growth or global relevance without a well-educated population.

In line with this conviction, he announced a ₦10 million contribution to support the development of the school, describing the gesture as a modest but necessary step toward strengthening Nigeria’s future workforce.

He further emphasised that investing in education is essential to nation-building, youth empowerment, and long-term unity, noting that an educated citizenry remains the strongest defence of any nation.

Obi concluded by reaffirming his belief that Nigeria’s rebirth is achievable through knowledge-driven leadership, maintaining that with education, a new Nigeria is possible.