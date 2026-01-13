Peter Obi calls for pause on implementation of tax law, citing 31 critical flaws

Former Presidential Candidate and political leader Peter Obi has called for an immediate pause on the implementation of Nigeria’s new tax law, warning that it contains serious flaws that threaten citizens’ trust and the country’s economic stability.

Obi, on his X-Handle on Tuesday, highlighted a recent review by KPMG, which identified 31 critical problem areas in the law, including drafting errors, policy contradictions, and administrative gaps. He noted that these issues were only acknowledged in private consultations between the National Revenue Service and KPMG, raising concerns about transparency and accessibility for ordinary Nigerians.

“Taxation is more than fiscal policy; it is a social contract between the government and its citizens,” Obi said. “You cannot enforce a social contract that isn’t understood, trusted, or justified by tangible public benefits.”

According to Obi, effective tax systems around the world link revenue collection to visible improvements in healthcare, education, infrastructure, jobs, and social safety nets. In Nigeria, he argued, the focus has shifted toward extracting more from citizens, without clearly explaining what they will gain in return.

“Months, even years, are typically spent consulting businesses, workers, and civil society before tax laws are finalised,” Obi said. “Yet in Nigeria, there has been no such public engagement, leaving citizens in the dark about both their obligations and the benefits of these taxes.”

He warned that rushing the new tax regime amid rising costs of food, transport, and living expenses risks deepening confusion and mistrust. “Without clarity, trust, or evident public value, taxation feels like punishment—and for ordinary Nigerians, it may feel like robbery,” Obi said.

Obi concluded by urging the government to listen to citizens, communicate effectively, and build consensus before enforcing new fiscal policies. “A new Nigeria is not just possible—it is imperative,” he said.

Peter Obi highlights education as pillar for Nigeria’s future

In other news, Obi has underscored the transformative power of education, pledging his support for the newly initiated Sacred Heart Primary and Secondary School in Ozubulu.

At the foundation-laying ceremony alongside Papal Nuncio Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Obi described education as “one of the most powerful tools for shaping society and empowering future generations.”

Obi who gave the indication while writing on his X-Handle on Tuesday committed to a monthly subvention to ensure the project’s completion, aiming to provide children—especially those with limited opportunities—a pathway to quality learning.

“True development thrives on shared responsibility and consistent commitment,” Obi said. “This school represents hope, action, and our determination to invest in the future through education.”

He emphasized that nurturing young minds is essential for national progress, equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to contribute meaningfully to society. “A new Nigeria is possible,” he added, reaffirming his belief that education must remain central to the nation’s growth and inclusive development.

The event drew community leaders, educators, and residents, all celebrating the initiative as a significant step toward expanding educational access and empowering local youth.