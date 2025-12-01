Platform named best school at education awards

Platform Schools, Lagos has been officially named the Best Secondary School in Nigeria with the National Impact in Africa at the 2025 Prestige Africa Education Awards, a continental event celebrating excellence, innovation, and leadership in the education sector.

The award ceremony, held on Saturday in Lagos, brought together school leaders, policymakers, educators, and innovators from across Africa.

The event also coincided with the African Biology Olympiad Continental Final, making this year’s edition one of the most anticipated in the award’s history.

Announcing the recognition, the Director of Platform Schools, Dr ’Bola Obe, expressed gratitude to parents, teachers, students, and supporters whose contributions helped the school to secure the top honour.

According to him, the award organisers carried out a detailed assessment of participating institutions, evaluating their academic performance, facility standards, extracurricular achievements, and community impact over the last year.

Obe, while dedicating the award to the school community, emphasised the value of collective effort.