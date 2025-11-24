Restrictions on campus radio threaten training in varsity, others, broadcasters tell NBC

The Society of Nigerian Broadcasters (SNB) has cautioned the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) against actions it says could undermine broadcast education and professional training across tertiary institutions in the country.

The warning was issued at the SNB’s second National Conference, held on Sunday at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, Kano State and themed “Broadcasting Ethics and Professionalism in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.”

SNB National President, Umar Pate, told participants that the organisation was increasingly concerned about what he described as attempts by the NBC to restrict or close campus radio stations.

He said such measures threaten the professional grooming of students of Mass Communication and allied disciplines, noting that campus stations remain the primary practical training platforms for emerging broadcasters.

“We urge the NBC to recognise that universities should not be viewed as commercial entities; our facilities serve as essential training laboratories,” he said.

Mr Pate appealed to the federal government to “rescue these institutions from the pressures of NBC,” and urged the commission to consider granting additional broadcast licences to universities and polytechnics, in line with the accreditation requirements of the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

He also expressed appreciation to the Kano State Government for supporting the conference.

Chairman of the occasion, Ahmed Muhammad, commended the SNB leadership and the host government, describing the conference as a meaningful opportunity to strengthen the competencies of younger broadcasters. The event also featured the induction of new members into the Society.

Representatives of the Borno and Bauchi states’ governors reaffirmed their governments’ commitment to assisting the SNB in its efforts to uphold journalism standards and improve reportage nationwide.

Delivering the message of the Kano State Governor, Sanusi Bature said the governor remains supportive of the media and is committed to continued collaboration with the SNB, particularly in promoting quality news production and new media content.

The gathering drew representatives of several state governments and senior media officials, including the Kano State Governor’s representative, DG Media Sanusi Bature; the Borno State Commissioner for Information, Prof. Tar, representing his governor; and the Bauchi State Commissioner for Information, who stood in for the Bauchi State Governor. The Kaduna State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki, was also in attendance.