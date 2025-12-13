Review varsity salary structure to stabilise system, ARNU tells FG

The Association of Registrars of Nigerian Universities (ARNU) has tasked the Federal Government and regulatory bodies to review and renegotiate wage structures, describing fair compensation as fundamental to stabilising the academic environment.

The Association also called for improved university funding through enhanced JAMB revenue allocation, alongside stronger support for TETFund’s digital infrastructure, especially in operationalising the Tertiary Education Research, Applications and Services (TERAS) ecosystem nationwide.

The ARNU said this in a communiqué issued after its 20th Annual Retreat and 78th Business Meeting, held at the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) National Secretariat in Abuja, themed ‘TERAS as an Innovative Pathway for Teaching, Research, and Documentation in Nigeria’s Tertiary Education’.

The communiqué, signed by Barr. Mansur Adeleke Alfanla, Registrar, University of Ilorin (Chairman), and others, recommended that Governing Councils and Registrars adopt performance-based reward systems, diversify revenue sources, and maintain financial transparency to restore trust within the academic community.

It highlighted the indispensable role of Registrars in driving institutional governance. According to ARNU, Registrars remain the custodians of due process, record integrity, and administrative stability, and must therefore be empowered to implement ICT-led reforms across academic and non-academic workflows.

The retreat reinforced that university autonomy cannot thrive without transparent management practices and strict adherence to governance ethics.

The Registrars also encouraged learners nationwide to embrace TERAS-supported digital learning platforms and practise academic integrity using originality-check tools responsibly.

“University management and staff unions should foster evidence-based, constructive labour relations, prioritise comprehensive staff welfare, and promote non-monetary incentives such as recognition and training opportunities.

“Students and the academic community should embrace digital learning through TERAS-supported platforms and uphold academic integrity by using originality-check tools responsibly,” the document reads.

The 2025 Retreat, which brought together Registrars from both public and private universities across the country, Vice-Chancellors, regulatory agencies, TETFund officials, and veteran administrators, also provided a strategic platform to examine how TERAS can redefine university operations, particularly in teaching quality, research output, and digital documentation.

In a series of deliberations, participants unanimously agreed that the TERAS model offers Nigeria its best chance at building a seamless, technology-driven educational ecosystem capable of competing with global standards.

ARNU concluded the annual retreat with a renewed commitment to deepening digital transformation through TERAS and related ICT innovations, strengthening university autonomy through responsible governance and strategic foresight, advocating equitable reward systems that motivate staff and drive excellence, and reinforcing the central role of Registrars as custodians of governance, institutional memory, and administrative stability.