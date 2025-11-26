Summit to brainstorm on nation’s paper qualification obsession

The Education Writers Association of Nigeria (EWAN) is to hold the 2025 edition of its yearly summit aimed at addressing Nigeria’s obsession with paper qualifications and the integrity of public examinations.



The sixth in the series, and holding at the Julius Berger Auditorium, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, the event, with the theme, “Nigeria’s Obsession with Paper Qualification and Integrity of Public Examinations: Is TVET the Way Forward?” aims to explore the country’s fixation on paper qualifications and the role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in addressing the issue.



EWAN, in a statement, said the event would bring together stakeholders in the education, manufacturing, and technical sectors to deliberate on the integrity of public examinations and the way forward for Nigeria’s education system.



The association hopes to spark a national conversation on the need to shift focus from paper qualifications to skills acquisition and competency-based education.



Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, is to give a keynote address, which is to highlight the government’s efforts in promoting TVET, and address the challenges confronting the education sector, particularly the conduct of public examinations.

To appraise the minister’s presentation would be heads of various public examination bodies in the country, including Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede; Head of Nigeria’s Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Dr Amos Dangut, and Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi.



To share their insights on how TVET can be used to address the issue of unemployment and skills gap in the country are Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education, Prof. Idris Bugaje; Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), Morounke Azeez, and representatives of organisations such as the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), among others.



UNILAG’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, would host the event, while Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, is the chief host.



The occasion, which would be chaired by former Executive Secretary of LASTVEB and Chairman, Yoruba Tennis Club, Olawunmi Gasper, comes at a time when Nigeria is grappling with high unemployment rates and a growing skills gap.



The focus on TVET is to address these challenges and promote economic growth.



To be honoured with an award of Icon of Education is Emeritus Professor of History of Education and Nigeria’s former Representative to UNESCO, Michael Omolewa, while Sir Kesington Adebutu, a nonagenarian and Chairman of Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF), would be honoured for his investment in public education through donations and endowments.



Also, the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, sponsor of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award, and the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Professor Ademola Tayo, would be awarded for their support for teachers and schools, and 10 years of partnership with and support for EWAN.



Speaking ahead of the summit, Chairperson of the Planning Committee, Mrs Iyabo Lawal, explained that EWAN is committed to bridging the gaps between policymakers and recipients of various policies, noting that the association is not simply interested in reporting events but contributing to efforts towards repositioning the nation’s education sector.