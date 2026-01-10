UI VC urges Nigerian leaders to build institutions, show commitment to nation-building

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, has urged Nigerian leaders at all levels to prioritise institution-building, describing it as a critical foundation for sustainable national development.

Adebowale made the call at the commissioning of the Sulaiman Botsende Lagundoye Museum and Library at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, where he emphasised that the country’s future depends more on strong, enduring institutions than on individual accomplishments.

The Vice-Chancellor, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Peter Olapegba, stated that Nigerian leaders could draw valuable lessons from the dedication, commitment, and selflessness of pioneers who laid the foundations of institutions that have stood the test of time.

According to him, the initiative to document departmental history, as exemplified by the newly commissioned museum and library, is commendable and worthy of emulation across the university system and beyond. “This initiative is impressive and should be encouraged. Every department and unit must consciously preserve its history. Institutions cannot make meaningful progress if they lose sight of their past,” Adebowale said.

He added that proper documentation serves as a vital resource for both present and future generations, helping new members of the academic community to understand institutional journeys and appreciate the sacrifices that built them.

The Vice-Chancellor called for adequate funding to support similar documentation and archival projects, noting that such investments strengthen institutional memory and continuity.

Adebowale further stressed that national development would remain elusive if leaders continued to focus on individuals rather than building systems and structures that could endure beyond any single tenure.

Earlier, the Provost of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Prof. Temitayo Ogundiran, paid tribute to the late Prof. Sulaiman B. Lagundoye, describing him as a foremost institution-builder whose vision transformed radiology in Nigeria.

Ogundiran said Prof. Lagundoye elevated radiology from a service unit to a full-fledged academic discipline, expanding it into a school whose influence spread across Nigeria and West Africa.

He described the late professor as a global ambassador for African radiology, citing his service on the International Committee on Radiological Education, his fellowship of the Royal College of Radiologists, and his visiting professorships in Canada, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria.

According to him, the commissioning of the S.B. Lagundoye Museum and Library reaffirms the Department of Radiology, University College Hospital, Ibadan, as the mother department of radiology in Nigeria and West Africa.

Ogundiran noted that Prof. Lagundoye’s legacy demonstrates that enduring institutions are built not by physical structures alone, but through discipline, sustained commitment and selfless service, expressing the hope that the museum would inspire future generations.

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Prof. Ahmed Ahidjo, described Prof. Lagundoye as a passionate teacher and committed mentor who played a pivotal role in the development of radiology in Nigeria and the sub-region.

Ahidjo recalled how the late professor personally ensured trainees’ participation in academic sessions and took responsibility for interpreting complex radiological cases, adding that he was a direct beneficiary of his mentorship.

In her goodwill message, the wife of the late professor, Mrs. Silifat Ladunjoye, described him as a quiet, kind and devoted family man, thanking the organisers and the UCH community for honouring his legacy.

The S.B. Lagundoye Museum and Library is expected to serve as a training and resource centre, as well as a repository of historical records in radiology.