UI’s Veterinary Public Health department marks 50th anniversary

The Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine at the University of Ibadan (UI) has celebrated its 50th anniversary, with stakeholders renewing their call for evidence-based research and government-backed policies to enhance food safety, veterinary education, and national health systems.

Stakeholders emphasised the need for stronger government support to enable the department to continue its vital work in promoting public health and food security in Nigeria.

They also enjoined the government to prioritise funding and support for the department.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebration, renowned veterinarian and public health expert, Dr Tosin Akeredolu, emphasised the importance of veterinary public health in improving global health, food security, and safety.

He noted that Nigeria has the potential to develop its livestock industry and become self-sufficient in meat production, rather than relying on imports.

Related News

Akeredolu commended the founding fathers of the department, Prof. Daniel Harvey Hill, Prof. Gabriel Oluwole Esuruoso, and Prof. Antonio, for establishing a department that has become a national and international reference point in veterinary science.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Juwon Arotiba, representing the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, congratulated the department on its milestone, saying it is a major pillar in the university’s response to national health challenges.

Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, a former dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and current Secretary to the Oyo State Government, said the department has bridged the gap between animal, wildlife, and human health, underscoring its relevance to food security and disease prevention.

The Head of Department, Prof. Victoria Adetunji, stated that the anniversary is a celebration of academic and scientific excellence, as well as a tribute to the vision of the pioneers who laid a strong foundation for research, training, and service.