Undergraduates urged to move beyond social media commentary

The Dean of the Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Akanbi Ilupeju, has urged Nigerian undergraduates to move beyond social media commentary and take deliberate steps toward political participation, insisting that young people must not remain spectators in decisions shaping the country’s future.

Ilupeju made the call during a press briefing jointly organised by the Faculty of Arts and the League for Social Justice ahead of a public symposium titled: ‘Voice of Justice: Youth, democracy and the future of Nigeria’.

He warned that the persistent political apathy among young people posed a threat to the consolidation of democracy. He said: “Don’t just tweet; join policy discussions; demand public forums with your elected officials. Join a party instead of simply criticising political parties from the outside. Infiltrate them; go to the grassroots; become the ward, local government and state executives who choose candidates. Change the system from the inside.” He also charged students to be the loudest advocates for reforms that strengthen democracy and justice.

“Track the promises of elected officials; hold them accountable, and mentor the next wave of young leaders entering politics. We must demand a transparent and fully digitised electoral process that removes any doubt about the true mandate of the people. A true democracy cannot exist without a fearless judiciary. We must protect its independence as a check on executive power,” he said.

The dean further warned that young people must not allow themselves to be divided or manipulated by politicians, urging youth groups across geopolitical zones to collaborate on projects and share ideas for a progressive Nigeria.