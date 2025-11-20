UNILAG VC seeks integration of mental health literacy into pharmacy education

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, has emphasised the importance of incorporating mental health literacy into pharmacy education to address the growing mental health challenges in the country.

Speaking at the eighth Ladipo Abisogun-Afodu yearly lecture in Pharmacy, Ogunsola emphasised that pharmacists play a crucial role in providing psychosocial care and supporting individuals struggling with mental health issues.

Ogunsola, who was represented by the Provost of UNILAG’s College of Medicine, Ademola Oremusu, urged academic institutions to integrate mental health literacy into pharmacy education and for professional bodies to provide continuous training on psychosocial care.

She also called on government agencies to include community pharmacies in the formulation of mental health policies, enabling pharmacists to contribute effectively to addressing the mental health crisis in Nigeria.

The lecture, themed ‘Mental health in a disruptive economy: The impact of community pharmacists,’ highlighted the significant impact of economic instability on mental health, with increased prevalence of stress, anxiety, and depression.

The Guest lecturer, Adewale Oladigbolu, emphasised that community pharmacists are essential in bridging the gaps in mental healthcare, particularly in underserved and rural communities.

Oladigbolu, who is the Senior Vice President at Advantage Health Africa, cited the World Health Organisation’s 2022 report, which revealed that Nigeria has a significant burden of mental, neurological, and substance use disorders, with a weak and inadequate support system.

He stressed that community pharmacists can play a vital role in providing accessible, frontline support systems to address this issue.

The event also featured a call to action for young pharmacists to see themselves as custodians of well-being in their communities, providing guidance, empathy, and support to individuals struggling with mental health issues.

The Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Sunday Adesegun, reiterated the importance of pharmacists in fostering mentorship and promoting mental health awareness.

The lecture series has evolved into a platform for celebrating excellence, fostering knowledge sharing, and promoting professional growth within the pharmaceutical community.

Chidalu Benedicta, a student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, won the sixth research grant of N2.5 million for her doctoral degree programme.