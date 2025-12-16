UNIABUJA promotes 218 as 30 academics rise to professor

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja has approved the promotion of 218 members of staff, including 30 academic staff elevated to the professorial rank.

According to the institution, the promotion followed successful completion of the University’s promotion exercise.

A statement on Tuesday by the Acting Director, Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, said the elevation to the professorial cadre was based on positive external assessment reports on the candidates’ scholarly publications.

The statement noted that the promotions were ratified at a meeting of the Governing Council held on Thursday 11 and Friday 12 December 2025 at the Main Campus.

A breakdown of the academic promotions shows that 14 scholars were promoted to the rank of Professor, while 16 others were elevated to the rank of Associate Professor.

In addition, 12 academic staff were promoted to Senior Lecturer, seven to Lecturer I, one to Lecturer II, and one staff member was promoted to the rank of Senior Librarian.

Similarly, the review of the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 promotion exercises for non-teaching staff indicates that one staff member was promoted to Level 15, 22 staff were promoted to various positions on Level 14, while 29 others advanced within the senior staff cadre. A further 115 non-teaching staff were promoted to Level 13 and below.

The statement added that the professorial promotions span a wide range of disciplines, including poetry and psychoanalytic studies; directing and communication aesthetics; feminism and gender studies; philosophy; chemical engineering; civil engineering; applied chemistry; theoretical physics; internal medicine (neurology); dermatology; neurosurgery; gynaecology and obstetrics; and radiology.

Congratulating the newly promoted staff, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi, described the exercise as a reflection of the University’s commitment to merit, academic rigour, and institutional development.

He said the promotions, aside from being a reward for past efforts, were a renewed responsibility to deepen scholarship, mentor younger academics, and strengthen the University’s contribution to national development.

Professor Fawehinmi added that the University would continue to prioritise transparent processes, staff development, and a research-driven academic culture that positions the institution for greater national and global relevance.

“The University is now better positioned to pursue excellence and advance its goal of becoming a world-class institution.

With the guidance of Council, management is determined to build an environment where merit is recognised promptly and where staff can thrive as we steadily position the University among leading institutions,” he added.