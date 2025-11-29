UNICAL appoints renowned giatriarch, Ofem Enang, Professor of Medicine

An internationally known endocrinologist with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), and a member of the Global Clinical Scholars Research Training Class of 2015/2016 of the Harvard Medical School, Boston, U.S., Dr. Ofem Enang, has been appointed a Professor by the authorities of the University of Calabar, where he was an Associate Professor since 2020.

Enang holds a Certificate in Clinical Research (Clinical Trial Specialisation). He is also an Associate Professor in Internal Medicine with the University of Calabar. He obtained a Master of Public Health (MPH) in 2009 from the University of Lagos. He also holds the prestigious Fellowship of the National Postgraduate Medical College (FMCP) in Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism. He is a Fellow of the American College of Endocrinology (FACE) and Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP).

Enang specialises in Internal Medicine, with strong areas of expertise in Endocrinology and Metabolic Medicine, and General Internal Medicine. His dual competency in diabetes and endocrine illnesses places him in a unique category of clinician, one capable of managing some of the most complex and interconnected medical conditions affecting adults.

As an academic at UNICAL, Enang has distinguished himself as a gifted teacher, a disciplined mentor, and a scholar of uncommon depth.

Over the years, he has supervised numerous research projects, contributed to academic programme development, and actively engaged in scholarly discourse through publications in reputable journals and presentations at local and international conferences.

In clinical practice, Enang is widely regarded as a distinguished physician and humanitarian, embodying the classical principles of medical ethics, compassion, and patient-centeredness.

His research interests cover hypertension, cardiovascular risk profiling, diabetes and endocrine disorders, heart failure, clinical epidemiology, and preventive cardiometabolic care. Through his academic and clinical contributions, he continues to influence healthcare delivery, medical training, and research development in Nigeria.

Prof. Enang’s leadership is recognised through his active participation in professional bodies such as the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN), and the American College of Endocrinology (FACE). Within these platforms and the institutional structures of UNICAL and UCTH, he has served with calm wisdom, integrity, and strategic insight, earning the admiration of colleagues and the confidence of administrators.