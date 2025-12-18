UNILAG VC advocates stronger alumni, industry partnerships

As part of efforts aimed at positioning the University of Lagos as a globally competitive, future-ready, and research-driven institution capable of responding effectively to national and global challenges, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, has restated the need for town and gown partnerships.

She spoke during a dinner with corporate leaders held in Lagos recently. The event was organised by University of Lagos Alumni Association Lagos State Branch.

While commending the alumni for their steadfast contribution and plans for their alma mater, she observed: “Modern universities cannot thrive in isolation; it requires a symbiotic relationship to compete globally. We have deepened our partnership with international institutions and multilateral agencies.”

Speaking further, she added that management of the institution has prioritised innovation emerging from the entrepreneurship and skills development centre impact of infrastructural renewal, aimed at improving learning, research, and residential experience across the university.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the UNILAG Alumni Association, Lagos State Branch, Owoeye Adedeji, described the event as a celebration of shared values between ‘the gown and town.’

He said the initiative was conceived as a practical way for alumni to give back to the university by addressing infrastructural and academic gaps through collective effort.

“Our goal is to build bridges between the knowledge producers in the university and the industries that power our economy. Through your support, we can drive innovation, mentorship, internships, and infrastructure development—all vital to the future of education,” he said.

Chairman of Platform Capital, Dr Akintoye Akindele, who was the Special Guest of Honour, commended the old students for the impactful initiative and encouraged them to remain dedicated to nation building.

Akindele also shared his partnership experiences with the university, including his support for the UNILAG Business School, which he helped strengthen through collaboration and infrastructure development.

The Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mrs Mojisola Meranda, who was also an awardee, praised the association’s efforts to foster collaboration between academia and the corporate world.

She pledged continued support for the association’s initiatives aimed at driving meaningful development in UNILAG and across Lagos State.

“I am impressed by this initiative and by those you are bringing together to support impactful development in the university and Lagos State at large,” she said.