NMA partners Diatom Impact on mental health initiative for men

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), in collaboration with Diatom Impact and the Asido Foundation, has launched a mental health initiative aimed at addressing the growing rate of suicide and emotional distress among men across Nigeria and Africa.

The initiative, tagged “Men Stay Alive Project”, was announced in a statement issued on Monday and signed by the First Vice President of NMA, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu.

According to him, the project seeks to provide men with a safe space to speak openly about their struggles, access professional mental health care, and receive emotional and even financial support when needed.

Olowojebutu noted that statistics globally and locally show that men are three to four times more likely to die by suicide than women, a trend he described as “deeply troubling” and reflective of a culture that expects men to remain stoic even in moments of deep emotional pain

He stated, “Across Africa, men are breaking—quietly, painfully, and far too often, fatally.

“In a world that expects them to always be strong as fathers, husbands, and providers, many men are silently battling the crushing weight of failure, betrayal, loss, and financial pressure. We refuse to watch them suffer in silence.”

The project, he explained, will include a quarterly “Men Stay Alive” podcast, which will provide men with a platform to share their real-life experiences of pain, healing, and recovery.

He added that there would be a dedicated mental health hotline through which callers can reach psychiatrists, counsellors, and mental health professionals.

The hotline, he said, would also provide emergency financial assistance such as school fees or debt relief under structured repayment plans, acknowledging that “sometimes saving a life begins with a single call and a willingness to listen.”

Olowojebutu said the project was being implemented under Diatom Impact’s “quality of life” pillar, which focuses on nurturing mental, emotional, and community wellbeing.

He added that the Men Stay Alive podcast would feature honest and raw conversations about men’s struggles and how they can navigate mental and emotional storms.

He disclosed that the premiere episode would air on November 16, 2025, with veteran broadcaster, Mr. Soni Irabor as the first guest speaker.

“We are honoured to have Mr. Soni Irabor, an icon in Nigerian media, as our first guest. His experience, insight, and compassion will help us deepen this vital conversation about men’s health and emotional resilience,” the statement read.

The initiative, according to the statement, was inspired by Diatom Impact founder, Dr. Akintoye Akindele’s personal experiences with betrayal, loss, and despair.

The NMA vice president explained that Dr. Akindele had chosen to share his story “raw, unfiltered, and brave” as a way to encourage men to embrace vulnerability and seek healing.

Reflecting on his own life, Akintoye paid tribute to his late father, a retired Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria, who passed away peacefully at the age of 96 after a life of service to his community.

“My father always said that a life where hundreds cannot testify to God of your existence is a wasted life.

“He lived a life of impact, raising his village, empowering people, and serving without applause. Those lessons guide me as I work to make life better for others,” he said.

He added that the Men Stay Alive Project was also dedicated to the memory of his late friend, Akin Shuga, whom he described as a brother and confidant.

“When we spoke two days before his planned travel to Canada, I didn’t know that was goodbye. The goodbye is only physical; I hold him in heart and soul,” he said.

Olowojebutu expressed optimism that the project would help men rediscover purpose and dignity in life, even amid challenges.

He stressed, “Life is tough, unpredictable, and often unfair. But it is precious. We must appreciate, guard, and live it well in dignity, not pride or ego, to the glory of God.”

He urged men across Nigeria to take advantage of the platform once it goes live, stressing that silence has become one of the biggest killers of men.

“No wife should become a widow, no child an orphan, and no man should suffer in silence,” the statement concluded.

The first episode of the Men Stay Alive podcast is expected to be available on major media and streaming platforms later this month, as organisers intensify efforts to promote awareness and build a community of hope and healing for men.