UNILORIN clocks 50, honours Adedeji, Awodun, others 

University of Ilorin has honoured the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji, for his visionary leadership at the government agency.



He was also commended for his ongoing reforms, innovation-driven approach to tax administration, and impressive service record, from serving as Oyo State’s youngest Commissioner for Finance to his role as Special Adviser to the President on Revenue.



According to a statement released yesterday, the university presented the award to him, recognising his eminence as a Nigerian, alongside alumni, during an event to celebrate its 50th anniversary. This milestone was marked by tributes, reflections, and the recognition of outstanding achievers who continue to bring honour to the university.



It also honoured the former Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), Prof. Muritala Awodun.



The statement said his recognition was widely applauded, as the university celebrated his leadership, service-driven contributions, and remarkable impact across academia, public service, and institutional development.



It further explained that the honour was a testament to Awodun’s remarkable personal accomplishments, but even more, it celebrated his exemplary leadership, unwavering dedication, and far-reaching contributions to the nation’s socio-economic and educational development, both at home and abroad.



Awodun, in his response, expressed deep gratitude to the university, acknowledging the role UNILORIN had played in shaping the lives of many.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the university’s advancement and pledged his readiness to partner with the institution to raise the ambitious N50 billion required for the Innovation Hub Centre Building project.



The statement noted: “The event also featured a keynote presentation by former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and vibrant panel discussions that revisited UNILORIN’s historic journey while projecting a visionary future for the institution.



“The 50th anniversary celebration stands as a proud reminder of UNILORIN’s heritage; an institution that continues to raise leaders, reformers, innovators, and nation builders. The recognition of Dr Adedeji, Prof. Awodun, and other distinguished honourees reinforced the university’s legacy of excellence and its enduring impact on Nigeria and the world.



“The day featured goodwill messages and inspiring reflections from respected personalities such as former Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed; Amb. Dr Nimota Akanbi, Surveyor Abiodun Aluko, and other dignitaries who highlighted the university’s impact on their personal and professional journeys.”



Chairman of the occasion, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, lauded the university for its resilience, innovation, and consistency for over five decades, describing the celebration as both deserving and timely, and noting that UNILORIN remained a shining example of institutional stability in Nigeria.