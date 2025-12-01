UNIMED inducts 35 pioneer radiographers, urges professionalism

Thirty-five graduates of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo State, have been inducted into the radiography profession by the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria (RRBN).

While urging the new radiographers, who are the first set of radiography students of UNIMED, the Registrar, RRBN, who was represented by the Deputy Registrar of the Board, Chidiebere Thaddeus, urged the inductees to always exhibit a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

With the oath administered to them by the Registrar, the President of the Association of Radiographers of Nigeria (ARN), Dr Musa Yusuf, admitted the inductees into the profession, urging them to abide by the ethics of the profession.

In his lecture titled ‘What is Versatility in Radiography?’ during the induction ceremony, held at the Laje Campus of the institution, the Head of Department of Radiography, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Mrs. Josephine Iyefe Joshua emphasised that radiographers are versatile health professionals whose skills can open doors to careers beyond direct patient care.

According to Iyefe, radiographers can specialize in numerous advanced clinical areas, listing such areas to include Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Fluoroscopy and Interventional Radiology, Mammography, Ultrasound, Bone Densitometry (DEXA), Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy for cancer treatment, among others.

To reinforce the significance and relevance of radiography, the don stated that “since the discovery of X-rays in 1895, radiography has seen a cascade of innovation. The profession offers a dynamic and ever-evolving career landscape”.

“The radiographer’s versatility is not just in the advanced equipment they use, but in the multiple roles they play within healthcare,” Iyefe stated.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe, charged the newly inducted radiographers to use their knowledge to impact the healthcare sector positively, given their exposure to the best state-of-the-art facilities deployed in training them.

She said, “Congratulations on your induction into the radiography profession. This is not a mean feat. You have really worked hard to be where you are today. You must, however, not rest on your oars.

“I urge you to deploy your knowledge to impact the world, particularly the health sector positively. I have no doubt that the University has the best demonstration room in the country, and to have been trained here makes you the best.”

On his part, the Acting Dean, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Dr Remilekun Akinrinmade, who described radiography “as a promising course of study,” advised the inductees to pay attention “to the series of rules and regulations guiding the profession”.

Meanwhile, the pioneer President of UNIMED’s Students Union Government, Abiodun Victor Ayomide, received the award for the overall best graduating student.