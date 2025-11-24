UNIMED inducts first set of food scientists

The University of Medical Sciences, Ondo State, has inducted its first set of food scientists, urging them to prioritise advocacy for healthy diets and community health.

While speaking during the induction, a professor of food technology, Abiodun Adeola, disclosed that many prevailing health issues could be mitigated through better dietary choices, stressing that numerous beneficial foods are underutilised and are gradually going into extinction.

According to Adeola, there are multifaceted benefits of integrating functional foods into community diets, emphasising that such foods promote a more resilient food system, improve public health, lower the risk of chronic diseases, and enhance gut health and immune function.

The food technology expert stated this during the induction of pioneer food scientists of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) at the Main Auditorium, Odosida Campus of the institution.

Adeola, who was represented by Associate Prof. Dare Adekoyemi, spoke on the topic ‘Impacting Communities through Functional Foods: A Pathway to Sustainable Development’ and urged the six new inductees to educate the public about the health benefits of such foods, maintaining that a healthy diet is tantamount to good health.

He said, “Good food serves as a solution to the health issues happening around us; it is just so unfortunate that some of these foods are underutilised and gradually going into extinction.

“It is your duty to educate the public about the health benefits of these foods, as a healthy diet is tantamount to good health. Your food should be your medicine.

“Integrating functional foods into community diets promotes a more resilient food system, improves public health, lowers the risk of chronic diseases, promotes gut health and immune function, reduces inflammation, and serves as a veritable tool in accomplishing SDG 3 by 2030.”

He further said that implementation in communities “requires a coordinated approach which includes involvement of local communities, NGOs and governmental units”.

The Vice Chancellor of UNIMED, Prof. Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe, who was represented by Prof. Abdulazeez Abubakar, stated the importance of the profession and charged the inductees to uphold its ethics and be distinct in the discharge of their duties.

“Food science is a profession needed by all, as food security helps any nation a great deal. As food scientists, no nation can ignore you, as you hold the ace to people’s survival. Ensure that you uphold the ethics of the profession,” she said.

A total of six students were inducted into the profession by the National President of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology, Dr Bola Osinowo, represented by Prof. Matthew Oluwamukomi, as Esan Modupe Mary emerged as the overall best graduating student.