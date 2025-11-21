Varsity auditors urged to embrace digital tools to curb corruption

University internal auditors across the country have been encouraged to adopt digital technology in their operations to promote transparency and prevent fraud within the university system.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, made the call at the 38th National Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Committee of Heads of Internal Audit Departments in Nigerian Universities (CHIADINU), held at the institution in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the growing complexity of university administration requires a technological shift to enhance efficiency and reduce corruption.

“The call to embrace digital tools is very important at this point in time because work is becoming too cumbersome, and technology is making things easier for everyone,” he said.

“Once operations are digital, everything becomes open. Fraud will be minimised because you can no longer hide anything in files. My charge to the participants is to be courageous, do the right thing, and embrace technology. They play a critical role in the management of resources in the…”

In his keynote address, Professor Emmanuel Ibanichuka highlighted the urgent need to revolutionise internal auditing in Nigerian universities through data analytics, robotic process automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and continuous auditing.

He noted that traditional audit methods, which rely on manual checks and retrospective analysis, are no longer adequate in addressing the digital and governance challenges confronting universities.

“Internal audit ensures value and integrity, but legacy methods create expectation gaps. A technological revolution is essential for proactive, value-adding auditing,” Professor Ibanichuka said.

He added that adopting digital tools will enhance fraud detection, improve governance accountability, and align Nigerian universities with global best practices.

In his remarks, Dr. Boniface Woko, Chairman of CHIADINU and Director of Internal Audit, UNIPORT, emphasised that the digital transformation of auditing is a global necessity that Nigeria must not resist.

“Change is constant, and everyone must adapt when it comes. Moving from analogue to digital is a revolution we cannot avoid,” Dr Woko said.

He explained that the introduction of modern auditing tools would strengthen internal control systems and help curb corruption, which he described as “the bane of society.”

“If the system embraces digital mechanisms, corruption will reduce drastically. The government and universities must support this change by training auditors and providing the necessary tools,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of participants, Dr Bright Nwemadi, Executive Director of Internal Audit, Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, described the conference as apt and timely, stressing that internal auditors must align with global digital trends to safeguard university assets and finances.

“To transform internal audit in this digital age, we must key into digital tools. This is an era of revolution in every aspect of human endeavour, and internal auditing cannot be left behind,” he said.

The conference, which drew internal audit professionals from universities across the country, focused on the theme: “Revolutionising Internal Auditing in Nigerian Universities through Digital Transformation.”